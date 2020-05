Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 20:15 Hits: 2

As the world confronts the COVID-19 pandemic, the 40th anniversary of the historic eradication of smallpox was marked on Friday, with the head of the UN health agency calling it “a reminder of what is possible when nations come together to fight a common health threat”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1063582