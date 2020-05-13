The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New on the Podcast: John Piotti discusses a farmers’ relief fund and Ruben Echeverria talks global food policy.

John Piotti of the American Farmland Trust joins the podcast to discuss efforts to help small farmers and the environment, and Ruben Echeverria with the International Food Policy Research Institute, talks with Dani about the experience of those in the Global South during the pandemic

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

