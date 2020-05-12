New on the Podcast: Local Food Leaders Gwen Kokes and Lori Cochran-Dougall Share How to Boost Access to Fresh Crops

Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani speaks with two leaders in their cities’ local food systems.

First, Dani is joined by Gwen Kokes, the Food and Farm Manager at Civic Works, who leads the Baltimore nonprofit’s food security initiatives. Civic Works operates an urban farm and mobile market, a food forestry project, and an initiative to revitalize empty lots for gardening. She and Dani discuss the importance of food security and the ways Civic Works has served the community during COVID-19.

Then, Dani speaks with Lori Cochran-Dougall, the executive director of the Westport Farmers’ Market in Westport, Connecticut. As the leader of the market for nearly a decade, Cochran-Dougall has completely revitalized it and focuses predominantly on local and organic produce. They talk about promoting sustainability in regional food systems and about the role of the farmers market in a community.

