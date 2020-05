Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 14:02 Hits: 4

Community Supported Agriculture programs that sell a weekly box of produce directly to consumers are popular amid concerns about grocery shopping during the pandemic.

(Image credit: Full Belly Farm)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/10/852512047/as-food-supply-chain-breaks-down-farm-to-door-csas-take-off?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food