Category: Food Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 04:00 Hits: 2

Zilk’s Plus Resources, LLC of Austin, TX announces a voluntary recall for select 12 oz bottles of Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauces because they may contain undeclared allergens.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/zilks-plus-resources-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-soy-and-wheat-select-12-oz-bottled-sauces