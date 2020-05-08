The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Fox Canyon Water Market: A Market-Based Tool for Groundwater Conservation Goes Live

Category: Food

Ventura County, California, is an agricultural powerhouse. In 2017, its revenues from agriculture were an estimated $2.1 billion. It also faces extraordinary population pressure, with nearly 450 people per square mile – about five times the average population density of the United States. Both agriculture and infrastructure are dependent on, and impacted by, the availability of water – which has itself been impacted by California’s rapidly-diminishing groundwater reserves.

