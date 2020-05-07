The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen Talks #ChefsForAmerica

Category: Food Hits: 3

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen. Dani and Nate Mook discuss how World Central Kitchen is mobilizing restaurants across the United States to serve 250,000 meals a day to people in need.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen Talks #ChefsForAmerica appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/05/nate-mook-ceo-of-world-central-kitchen-talks-chefsforamerica/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version