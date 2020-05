Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 23:29 Hits: 5

Authors: GM Watch

Many dismiss possibility that COVID-19 might have come from a lab – but they may be unaware of the frequency of potential pandemic pathogens escaping from laboratories

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19395-media-ignores-history-of-accidental-lab-releases-of-biohazards-in-covid-19-coverage