New on the Podcast: Chefs Amy Sins and Erik Bruner-Yang on food and community relief efforts

Today on “Food Talk”, Louisiana chef, Amy Sins, discusses work with Second Harvest Food Bank and the food culture in Louisiana. Washington, D.C. chef and restaurateur, Erik Bruner-Yang, joins Dani to talk about the Power of 10 initiative and the restaurant industry during coronavirus.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/05/new-on-the-podcast-chefs-amy-sins-and-erik-bruner-yang-on-food-and-community-relief-efforts/

