Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 04:00 Hits: 5

The Essential Baking Company of Seattle, Washington is recalling 84 loaves of 32 oz. Sliced Columbia Bread, expiration date May 6.20, due to undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this pro

