Maureen Muketha Discusses Tule Vyema’s Efforts to Boost Food Security in Kenya with Sack Farming

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani is joined by Maureen Muketha, a nutritionist in Kenya and the founder of the food security organization Tule Vyema.

In Muketha’s hometown of Kiserian, Kenya, Tule Vyema works to end malnutrition with sack farming. Women learn how to grow indigenous crops to boost their families’ food security and sell surplus to earn their own income. Muketha also conducts information sessions on nutrition and health, and Tule Vyema holds regular deworming drives to eliminate parasitic worms in children. Since 2017, Tule Vyema has helped over 400 households become more food-secure and has dewormed more than 1,200 children.

