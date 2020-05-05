This #GivingNewsDay, Support Nonprofit Journalism

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020

Authors: The Civil Eats Editors

In a short time, the coronavirus pandemic has upended our world, and the lives of millions of people. This moment is teaching us how important, how essential, everyone along the food chain is to our society. For more than 10 years, we have focused our reporting on those along the margins of the food system—the farmworkers, the grocery store clerks, the small farmers and producers, the food insecure—the people who were largely invisible before the pandemic, and who many in the nation now recognize as indispensable.

Our tiny newsroom has played an essential role in covering the COVID-19 crisis, and we’re pleased to join a rapid-response effort to support journalism today in conjunction with #GivingTuesdayNow—a global day of unity from GivingTuesday. Along with more than 200 nonprofit newsrooms, Civil Eats was invited to create a giving page on NewsforGood.org, a new website created by the Institute for Nonprofit News to help donors find trusted newsrooms to support.

Knowing that millions of people are facing sudden financial constraints, and knowing that independent, nonprofit news publications like ours rely on reader support more than ever before, Civil Eats is focusing its GivingTuesday ask on supporting our subscription service. We recently introduced more flexible membership options, including a pay-what-you-can option and a give-one-get-one option. In addition to donating directly to Civil Eats, you can also make a donation through our membership service to an anonymous donor; we’ll share it on social media and invite individuals to share and “win” an annual membership.

Nonprofit newsrooms are providing an essential service during this pandemic, as daily and weekly newspapers in communities across the country are furloughing reporters or shutting down entirely. If you value our reporting, we hope you will join thousands of other individuals who have contributed to nonprofit newsrooms by making a donation.

We hope that providing more options will allow more readers to stay engaged with our reporting, and allow those who can afford it to support us during this critical time. From all of us at Civil Eats, thank you for reading and for being part of our community.

