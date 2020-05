Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 04:00 Hits: 3

Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) product in the United States. This recall is being conducted because the outer packaging indicates that the product is Cheese variety, while the individually-

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/mondelez-global-llc-conducts-voluntary-recall-limited-quantity-ritz-cheese-cracker-sandwiches-family