The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Kristen Suokko Talks Small Farms, COVID-19

Category: Food Hits: 5


Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Kristen Suokko, Executive Director of Local Food Hub. They discuss the impact the impact COVID-19 is having on small farms in Virginia. Suokko shares how Local Food Hub is helping make sure food from local farms reaches local customers. She also discusses how local food systems might look in the future as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Kristen Suokko Talks Small Farms, COVID-19 appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/04/kristen-suokko-talks-small-farms-covid-19/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version