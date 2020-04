Articles

Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Condies Foods of Kearns, UT is recalling 165 units of roll chicken salad on croissant single item# 43237 “USE THRU” 03/6/2020 05/6/2020, and sndw chicken sandwich on white single item# 43559 “USE THRU” 03/6/2020 05/2/2020. There is a possibility that this may contain undeclared soy allergen

