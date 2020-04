Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 20:10 Hits: 3

Grocery stores have carved out special shopping times for seniors and others. "Just to be able to spend that one-on-one time with ... them. They definitely make me laugh," Courtney Meadows says.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mark Covey)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/29/847939335/grocery-cashier-is-putting-a-little-positivity-into-seniors-shopping-trips?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food