The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sean Pessarra on sustainable farming and Ben Lilliston on pro small-scale farming policy during COVID-19

Category: Food Hits: 5

Sean Pessarra, of Heifer Ranch, and Ben Lilliston, of the Institute of Agriculture and Trade Policy, talk with Dani about the impact of coronavirus on sustainable farming and the policy implications of the current government relief bills.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Sean Pessarra on sustainable farming and Ben Lilliston on pro small-scale farming policy during COVID-19 appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/04/sean-pessarra-on-sustainable-farming-and-ben-lilliston-on-pro-small-scale-farming-policy-during-covid-19/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version