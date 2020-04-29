Sean Pessarra on sustainable farming and Ben Lilliston on pro small-scale farming policy during COVID-19

Articles

Sean Pessarra, of Heifer Ranch, and Ben Lilliston, of the Institute of Agriculture and Trade Policy, talk with Dani about the impact of coronavirus on sustainable farming and the policy implications of the current government relief bills.

