Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 22:00 Hits: 5

In this interview, we speak with Mike Robson, FAO Representative in Syria about the COVID-19 pandemic and what it could mean for a country such as Syria, which is on a long road to recovery after nine years of crisis.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1273115/icode/