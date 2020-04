Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 22:00 Hits: 3

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu has thanked the Russian Federation for boosting the fight against the Desert Locust outbreak in East Africa by making a $10 million contribution to support FAO operations in Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1273197/icode/