Category: Food Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 09:54 Hits: 6

Because the pandemic shut down restaurants, there's a surplus of 750,000 tons of potatoes. Instead of eating fries once a week, the association of potato producers is asking Belgians to double that.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/27/845322511/potato-association-eyes-solution-to-belgiums-potato-surplus?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food