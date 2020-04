Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 11:55 Hits: 3

For his new book, Witold Szablowski tracked down the chefs who fed autocrats like Pol Pot, Enver Hoxha and Idi Amin. He says the book isn't just about food, but about how dictatorships rise and grow.

(Image credit: Penguin Books)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/26/842579216/how-to-feed-a-dictator-spills-the-beans-on-five-strongmen?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food