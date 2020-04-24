Cummins talks Green New Deal, Regenerative Agriculture, COVID-19

Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 17:16 Hits: 6

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews activists Ronnie Cummins, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Organic Consumers Association. They discuss how a Green New Deal with incentives for regenerative agriculture could protect our food system in future crises.

