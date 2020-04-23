Beefing up Cattle Research to Meet Climate Demands of Today and Tomorrow

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 16:05 Hits: 3

In recent decades, cattle production and ranch profitability have been declining in the desert southwest. Especially during drought conditions, thirsty beef cattle have had to remain close to sources of water (it takes 1,590 gallons of water to produce one pound of beef), greatly reducing the area over which they can graze and causing overgrazing in parts of fragile rangelands. This loss of productive range capable of supporting cattle is one reason why the cattle industry in New Mexico is suffering.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/04/23/beefing-cattle-research-meet-climate-demands-today-and-tomorrow