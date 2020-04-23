Jeff Gordinier and Leah Lizarondo Talk About How Restaurants Will Survive and Food Recovery

Articles

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Jeff Gordinier, the Food and Drink editor at Esquire about whether independent restaurants can survive COVID-19 and how large food chains are getting more support than small resturants under the CARES Act. Later, she interviews Leah Lizarondo of 412 Food Recovery about how technology can help better recover and redistrubute food during the pandemic.

