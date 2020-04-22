Conservation Tools Help Producers Make Positive Impacts on Changing Climate

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020

America’s farmers and ranchers are helping put the nation on track to a healthier and more resilient environment in the face of a changing climate. While agriculture only contributes 9 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, it offers a variety of opportunities to reduce emissions and cut carbon from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is committed to help producers become even better conservation stewards by providing the tools they need to do the job.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/04/22/conservation-tools-help-producers-make-positive-impacts-changing-climate