Every Day is Earth Day for Ag Producers

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 15:38 Hits: 3

After a trip to Colorado’s Pikes Peak in 1893, Katharine Lee Bates wrote the lyrics to “America the Beautiful.” The memorable words paint a sensory-rich picture of “amber waves” and “fruited plains” that celebrate our land and the true wealth of any nation – agriculture. Today, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, the United States has more than 900 million acres of land in farms; that’s 40% of all U.S. land. And we rely on the 3.4 million producers, around 1% of our population, to manage that land and provide food, feed, fiber and fuel for our nation and the world.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/04/22/every-day-earth-day-ag-producers