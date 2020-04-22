The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pekka Pesonen and Daniel Katz Talk Supporting Farmers During COVID-19

Category: Food Hits: 3

Pekka Pesonen, Secretary General of Copa-Cogeca, and Daniel Katz, Vice President of Environment programs at the Overbrook Foundation talk about how their companies can help support farmers and discuss philanthropy during the coronavirus outbreak.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Pekka Pesonen and Daniel Katz Talk Supporting Farmers During COVID-19 appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/04/pekka-pesonen-and-daniel-katz-talk-supporting-farmers-during-covid-19/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version