Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 10:23 Hits: 4

The recipe for IKEA's famous meatballs has only seven ingredients and includes instructions for how to make the sauce. The recipe comes with step-by-step, illustrated instructions.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/21/839522397/ikea-makes-public-its-swedish-meatballs-recipe-for-customers-on-lockdown?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food