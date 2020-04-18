Maximo Torero Discusses Food Security, COVID-19

Articles

Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Maximo Torero, Chief Economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. They discuss the need to keep global supply chains strong in response to COVID-19.

