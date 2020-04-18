The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maximo Torero Discusses Food Security, COVID-19

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Maximo Torero, Chief Economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. They discuss the need to keep global supply chains strong in response to COVID-19.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Maximo Torero Discusses Food Security, COVID-19 appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/04/maximo-torero-and-dr-alan-greene-discuss-food-security-covid-19/

