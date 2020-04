Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 20:53 Hits: 2

With the COVID-19 pandemic threatening to deepen suffering in Yemen, now is the time for rival parties to commit to ending their conflict, UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Thursday, during an informal meeting via videoconference.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061942