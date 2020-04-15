The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Christina Ferzli and Britt Lundgren talk sustainable food business and COVID-19

Category: Food Hits: 2

Christina Ferzli, Director of Corporate Global Affairs at Ocean Spray, and Britt Lundgren, Director of Organic and Sustainable Agriculture at Stoneyfield Organic talk with Dani about how their companies can help support farmers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. They hope to help protect the farmers who are working to protect our planet.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Christina Ferzli and Britt Lundgren talk sustainable food business and COVID-19 appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/04/christina-ferzli-and-britt-lundgren-talk-sustainable-food-business-and-covid-19/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version