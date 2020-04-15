Christina Ferzli and Britt Lundgren talk sustainable food business and COVID-19

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Christina Ferzli, Director of Corporate Global Affairs at Ocean Spray, and Britt Lundgren, Director of Organic and Sustainable Agriculture at Stoneyfield Organic talk with Dani about how their companies can help support farmers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. They hope to help protect the farmers who are working to protect our planet.

