Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 22:00 Hits: 2

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu has welcomed a $10 million donation from Mastercard Foundation to step up the fight against the Desert Locust outbreak in East Africa amid concern about an imminent upsurge in numbers.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1271622/icode/