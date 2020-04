Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 22:00 Hits: 2

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the African Union (AU) and international partners today described the food and agriculture system as “an essential service that must continue to operate during periods of lockdown, emergency, curfew and other containment measures”.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1271446/icode/