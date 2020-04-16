Will COVID-19 Threaten Availability and Affordability of our Food?

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 17:19 Hits: 3

As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread in the U.S., its impacts have reached every aspect of our lives and shook all sectors of the economy. Amid this crisis, there have been widespread worries that the disease could threaten the nation’s food production and supply systems and stoke inflation. Many began to wonder whether the food they need will continue to be available and affordable as we work our way out of the outbreak.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/04/16/will-covid-19-threaten-availability-and-affordability-our-food