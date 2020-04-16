Articles

Thursday, 16 April 2020

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Marc Zornes, Co-founder and CEO of Winnow and Devin De Wulfe, Co-founder of Feed the Front Line NOLA.

Dani and Marc Zornes discuss how artificial intelligence is helping the hospitality sector reduce food waste during the ongoing global health crisis. Then, Dani and Devin discuss Feed the Front Line NOLA’s efforts to deliver food from local restaurants to hospital workers and why they are employing artists and musicians to do it.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/04/marc-zornes-devin-de-wulfe-talk-food-waste-food-delivery-covid-19/