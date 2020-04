Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 12:56 Hits: 2

The rapidly intensifying economic effects of COVID-19 on the world of work are proving to be far worse than the 2008-9 financial crisis, with cutbacks equivalent to nearly 200 million full-time workers expected in the next three months alone, the UN labour agency said.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061322