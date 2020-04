Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

We told you about the Pennsylvania woman who is at home in self-quarantine. She became Internet-famous when she was photographed at a window with a sign: "I need more beer!" Coors Light sent 10 cases.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/14/833876069/her-pleas-were-answered-93-year-old-women-got-more-beer?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food