Dan Glickman Talks Food Security, Diet, and COVID-19

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” former Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman talks about how our diets can help flatten the curve of COVID-19. He also shares the lessons he hopes policymakers—and the public—learn from the pandemic.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Dan Glickman Talks Food Security, Diet, and COVID-19 appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/04/dan-glickman-talks-food-security-diet-and-covid-19/

