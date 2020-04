Articles

Running tracks, gyms and swimming pools may be closed, as part of government-imposed lockdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is more important than ever to remain physically active. This is the message on this year’s International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

