Kathleen Finlay Discusses Regional Farming, COVID-19

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews KathleenFinlay, President of the Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming. They discuss regional farming, community resilience, and the challenges COVID-19 poses to everyone in the supply chain, from farmers to restaurant workers.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/04/kathleen-finlay-discusses-regional-farming-covid-19/

