Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 18:32 Hits: 4



Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews KathleenFinlay, President of the Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming. They discuss regional farming, community resilience, and the challenges COVID-19 poses to everyone in the supply chain, from farmers to restaurant workers.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Kathleen Finlay Discusses Regional Farming, COVID-19 appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/04/kathleen-finlay-discusses-regional-farming-covid-19/