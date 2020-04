Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 20:36 Hits: 5

Otis Knapp Lee made cakes for Bill Clinton's inaugurations and gave away thousands of turkeys every Thanksgiving. But the Detroit deli owner was best known for his heaping corned-beef sandwiches.

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/10/831773508/detroits-king-of-corned-beef-dies-from-coronavirus-complications?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food