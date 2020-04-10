Jim Perdue, Tom McDougall Talk Supply Chain, COVID-19

Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 17:40



Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Jim Perdue, Chairman and

Advertising Spokesman of Perdue Farms and Tom McDougall, Founder and CEO of 4P Foods.

They discuss the importance of focusing on farmers, the challenges farmers face during

COVID-19, and the approaches Perdue Farms and 4P Foods are taking to keep people safe

and fed during the crisis.

