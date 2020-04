Articles

Millions of people in India have a hand-to-mouth existence, and fast response measures put in place to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, are making life even more difficult for them. For this latest in our occasional series by UN country team leaders, Renata Dessallien, the UN Resident Coordinator in India, assesses the current situation. Her text is based on an interview with UN News.

