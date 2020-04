Articles

The World Health Organization (WHO) has teamed up with international advocacy organization Global Citizen, to launch ‘One World Together At Home”, a global television and streaming special, curated by superstar singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, to celebrate frontline health care workers around the globe in their unrelenting battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

