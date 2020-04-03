Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 01:51 Hits: 1



Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Fatema Sumar, Vice President of Global Programs at Oxfam America, about the actions they are taking to fight COVID-19 globally. “If you break the food supply chain, you can imagine how that would affect supermarket shelves,” Sumar warns, about the possible effect of COVID-19 on food prices.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Fatema Sumar Talks Oxfam America’s Response to COVID-19 appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/04/fatema-sumar-talks-oxfam-americas-response-to-covid-19/