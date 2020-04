Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 16:56 Hits: 3

With fear of infection on our minds these days, it's easy to get panicky about every day choices. Infectious disease and food safety experts weigh in on ordering dinner to-go.

(Image credit: Paul Taylor/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/04/08/822903487/how-safe-is-it-to-eat-take-out?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food