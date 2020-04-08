Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 16:23 Hits: 5



Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Louisa Burwood-Taylor, Head of Media & Research for AgFunder and Chief Editor of AgFunderNews. They discuss the impact of COVID-19 on food and agriculture technology, how innovation can help farmers in the future, and what it would take for farmers to adopt new technology.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Louisa Burwood-Taylor on Food Technology During COVID-19 appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/04/louisa-burwood-taylor-on-food-technology-during-covid-19/