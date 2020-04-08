The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Louisa Burwood-Taylor on Food Technology During COVID-19

Category: Food Hits: 5


Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Louisa Burwood-Taylor, Head of Media & Research for AgFunder and Chief Editor of AgFunderNews. They discuss the impact of COVID-19 on food and agriculture technology, how innovation can help farmers in the future, and what it would take for farmers to adopt new technology.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunesStitcherGoogle Play MusicSpotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

The post Louisa Burwood-Taylor on Food Technology During COVID-19 appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2020/04/louisa-burwood-taylor-on-food-technology-during-covid-19/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version