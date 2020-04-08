The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FAO rolls out toolkit for smart policymaking during the COVID-19 crisis

Imagine a virtual space where to search and find what decision makers are doing in their countries worldwide to respond to and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A global library that provides detailed information on how different countries, with different social and fiscal landscapes and diverse agricultural endowments, are trying to keep their supply chains moving amid the disruptions caused by travel and other health restrictions.

