Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 10:23 Hits: 4

A TikTok video shows a way to retrieve a pizza from the delivery person. Using a pulley system, a box was lowered out of a second-story window. It was then hoisted back up, pizza inside.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/08/829544273/pulley-system-expands-on-contactless-pizza-delivery?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food