Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020

Without a doubt, Hawaii is an influencer’s paradise when it comes to spurring creativity for storytellers, brands, and entertainment on social media platforms of all kinds. But are these “influencers in the wild” missing out on the crowning jewel of U.S. agriculture? Maybe not, but there is a wellspring of inspirational agriculture growing in Hawaii.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2020/04/07/hawaiis-crown-jewels-us-agriculture